Possible bad weather impacts weekend events

JACKSON, Tenn. — The threat of inclement weather has led some organizers to change or reschedule some weekend events.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely from Friday through early Saturday afternoon, according to WBBJ Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners. Heavy rain at times may cause flash flooding.

The Arts in the Village Spring Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to possible inclement weather. It is rescheduled for next Saturday at the same time and place, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Casey Jones Village.

Friday night’s Jackson Generals game against the Montgomery Biscuits has been rained out. Tickets can be exchanged for any other home game.

The March of Dimes March for Babies event, scheduled for Saturday, has been moved indoors. The walk will be held inside the Carl Grant Event Center at Union University. A mock route of the event, including the Memory Mile and Ambassador Avenue, will be set up. The Superhero Sprint will also take place.

The plan to light the Madison County Courthouse in blue and green Friday for National Blue and Green Day for organ donation awareness has also been canceled.

Check back as we update this list throughout the day, and stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and the VIPIR 7 Storm Team for more on the weekend weather forecast.