Rain puts damper on some Hub City weekend events

JACKSON, Tenn. — Our forecast is putting a damper on some of the many outdoor events scheduled for Saturday, but not all of them.

“It s a good way to learn about the environment. Rain is part of the environment,” Keep Jackson Beautiful coordinator Jodi Jacobs said.

The fourth annual Earth Day Festival will go on rain or shine Saturday at the Farmers Market, starting with a 5K run or walk at 8 a.m., community yard sale, hazardous waste and recycling collections.

“If it’s raining, we have an alternate plan,” Jacobs said. “We’re going to set our tables up going down the middle of the Farmers Market covered area.”

The chance of rain has already canceled the Rockabilly City Century Bike Race downtown. Arts in the Village has been moved to next Saturday in hopes of better weather.

Starting at 11, the March for Babies will be held inside the Carl Grant Events Center at Union University.

The city of Jackson is still moving forward with the 23rd annual Spring Clean Up in district four.

“Tomorrow, we’re going to have litter pickup, claw-pile pick up and furniture piles, trash pies, any limb piles,” District Four Councilman Harvey Buchanan said.

Volunteers will also plant flowers on Royal Street and Lane Avenue and around the new archway.

“It’s a community effort. We want to keep our area clean,” Buchanan said. “We want to create an atmosphere in which we work and live. We hate litter.”

If teens are looking for something to do that doesn’t require being outside, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the annual Teen Summit is being held at North Side High School. There will be free food and 15-year-old Moe Bridges, the CEO of Mo’s Bows, will be the guest speaker.

If you are traveling outside Jackson this weekend, the World’s Biggest Fish Fry kicks off in Paris at 8 a.m. Saturday with the Hush Puppy 5K.