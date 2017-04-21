School principal kisses camel after students’ fundraising success

MEDINA, Tenn. — Students and staff at Medina Elementary School gathered Friday afternoon to hold their principal to his promise.

The students were challenged to raise money for St. Jude through their Math-A-Thon. They not only met but exceeded their goal of $7,000.

So Principal Billy Carey upheld his promise, riding into the gym on a camel and, as promised, kissing the camel.

Two lucky teachers also ended up kissing a pig as well.

Teachers say it was a fun day for a great cause.