Showers and T’storms into the Weekend



Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Friday

Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Saturday as a cold front moves through West Tennessee. Flash flooding is a big concern with some thunderstorms training over the same area over a period of time that could result in ponding on roadways during the day, tonight, and tomorrow. Remember: “Turn Around Don’t Drown!”

TONIGHT

Showers will come and go overnight and continue through Saturday morning. Rain could be heavy at times causing flooded roadways. There is a marginal to slight risk for severe weather this evening through early Saturday where a few thunderstorms could produce large hail and damaging winds. Overall, our threat for tornadoes is low – the main concern is with flash flooding tonight.

There’s another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in West Tennessee tomorrow as the cold front finally makes its way through West Tennessee. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow will be during the morning and early afternoon. Make sure you have a way to receive weather information when you’re out and about! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the next forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com