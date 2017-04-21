Sigma Nu Chapter presents ‘Debutante Cotillion 2017’

JACKSON, Tenn.-An event that serves as a right of passage for many young women took place right here in West Tennessee, Friday night.

The Nu Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority presented the Debutante Cotillion 2017 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. The night ultimately led up to the crowning of Miss Debutante 2017.

Organizers said this event gives young women an opportunity to focus on their educational goals and encourages them to achieve those goals.

“Insure that our young ladies are capable and ready to meet the world head on. Again we build self confidence skills, self esteem and personality growth to keep them moving forward,” said Cassandra Owens, president of the Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho.

The event marks a major milestone as it celebrates its 65th year.