STAR Center celebrates 29 years in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special West Tennessee organization celebrated years of dedication to the community Friday afternoon.

The STAR Center employees and city leaders had a ribbon cutting to celebrate 29 years of the organization’s existence.

Just last year, the STAR Center worked with more than 1,800 kids with disabilities across all 21 counties in West Tennessee.

“There was a desert that existed in rural West Tennessee for folks with disabilities in 1988,” STAR Center Director Dave Bratcher said. “I can firmly say that today the desert isn’t there anymore. There is a place to come.”

The mission of the STAR Center is to help any person with any disability to realize their potential.