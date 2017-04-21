Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Eugene Clark

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches art right here in Madison County.

Eugene Clark has inspired his students in art for the past 25 years, most recently teaching at Jackson-Central Merry Early College High in east Jackson.

Clark’s inspiration and motivation for art started at an early age. “We used to just go outside and sit on the ground and just draw pictures in the ground on dirt,” he said.

After years of doodling, teachers started to recognized that Clark had not only a talent for art but the passion that could inspire others.

“They started getting us to draw on bulletin boards, decorating bulletin boards, and from there that’s where we got our start. They just continued to influence me to continue my career in art.”

Clark was born and raised here in Madison County. He started at Denmark Elementary and graduated from North Side High School in Jackson.

Clark is now eligible to be the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month. Starting in May, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com. Include a brief description of why they deserve the honor.