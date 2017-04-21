Union City police find over 700 ecstasy pills in midnight traffic stop

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A midnight traffic stop in Union City led officers to a more than 700 ecstasy pills, according to a police report.

Larry Saulsberry and Davion Merritt, both of Indiana, are facing drug charges.

An officer performed a traffic stop around 12:35 a.m. Friday for a window tint violation on North Everett Boulevard, according to a report from the Union City Police Department.

As the officer approached the black Nissan Rogue with Indiana tags, he reportedly saw what appeared to be a small amount of marijuana on Merritt’s lap as he sat in the front passenger seat.

Saulsberry, the driver, gave permission to search the vehicle. Police found empty baggies in Merritt’s sock and then used a K-9 to sniff the car.

The K-9 alerted officers to the driver’s side of the car. Police took apart the side panels of the center console and found a large clear bag containing eight individually wrapped smaller bags of ecstasy, a schedule I drug, according to the report.

The 778 pills weighed around 4.6 ounces.

Police arrested both men and seized the vehicle.

Merritt also had a felony arrest warrant out of Indiana for a drug charge and carrying a handgun without a permit.