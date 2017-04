United Way thanks donors at Community Celebration Breakfast

JACKSON, Tenn. — The United Way of West Tennessee offered a big “thank you” Friday morning as the nonprofit hosted its biggest donors from across the area.

During the Community Celebration Breakfast, Jackson’s Kellogg company was recognized for raising the most money with more than $265,000 in donations.

First Citizens Bank raised just shy of $98,000.

United Way helps fund charities and nonprofits throughout the West Tennessee area.