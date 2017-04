WEATHER UPDATE

AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT AND LEFTOVER OUTFLOW BOUNDRIES WILL PROVIDE FOCUS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH TODAY. ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY AS AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE MOVES ACROSS THE LOWER MISSISSIPPI VALLEY. HIGHS TODAY WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 60S TO MIDDLE 70S NORTH OF I-40 AND UPPER 80S SOUTH. LOW TONIGHT WILL RANGE FROM THE 50S TO THE 60S. COOLER TEMPERATURES WILL RETURN TO THE AREA BEHIND THE LOW ON SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. WARMER TEMPERATURES WILL ARRIVE BY NEXT TUESDAY WITH UNSETTLED WEATHER ANTICIPATED FOR THE LATTER HALF OF NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

