Chester Co. takes a stand against child abuse

HENDERSON, Tenn. — In light of child abuse prevention month, one community came together to bring awareness to the problem.

A child is abused or neglected every 47 seconds in the U.S., a statistic those at the Chester County Carl Perkins center hope to change.

“It’s just to raise money to help with the prevention of child abuse here in Chester County,” said Barbie Paulman, president of the center. “Every dollar raised stays here in Chester County.”

Hundreds filled a circus-themed Freed-Hardeman gym for the 18th annual center dinner and auction.

The night might have been about raising money, but there’s no denying it was a fun night, too.

Guests enjoyed a three course meal and live entertainment, including a lip sync contest.

Organizers said child abuse is a problem not only in West Tennessee, but all over.

“We always need to bring awareness to child abuse,” said Kirbi Fahs. “The more we know, the more we can do.”

Fahs has been working for the carl perkins center for nearly 10 years, a job she’s always been passionate about.

“It’s amazing to be able to see the difference we can make in these kids life,” she said.

She said more than three million children are victims of at least one child abuse case each year, and seeing the community coming out to reduce that number is more than rewarding.

“By getting the word out and empowering others to spread that word, we can eventually and child abuse in Henderson, West Tennessee and nationwide.”

The dinner and auction is the centers biggest fundraiser of the year.

All money raised will go straight towards child abuse prevention in the Chester County community.