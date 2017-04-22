Experiment of the Week: Microwavable Soap

INGREDIENTS

Ivory Soap

Microwave

Paper Plate

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Place the bar of Ivory Soap on a paper plate. Describe and classify the soap by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Using the microwave, heat the soap for one minute.

STEP 3: Remove the Ivory Soap from the microwave and observe. Describe and classify the soap by its observable properties. Develop a model to describe how the soap is made of particles too small to be seen.

EXPLANATION

The water and air trapped inside the bar of Ivory Soap are heated by the microwave. This causes the water to evaporate and the air to expand. The expanding air, forces the Ivory Soap to puff up.