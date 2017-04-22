Folks brave the rain for the District Four Cleanup

JACKSON, Tenn. — Earth Day spirit could be seen throughout Jackson Saturday, as these folks came together to clean up.

“You don’t want your community filled with litter and trash piles. It doesn’t look good. It doesn’t look good for the city of Jackson,” said Jackson City Councilman Harvey Buchanan.

Councilman Buchanan who represents part of East Jackson says, more than 100 people came out Saturday as part of his clean up day. We found members of two Jackson organizations picking up trash and planting flowers.

“This is our community. We can’t just point the finger and expect someone else to do what we need to do,” said Theresa Wilson. “If we want to see it done, we’ve got to be a part of it. It’s our community. It’s what we make it.”

“It’s a wonderful accomplishment just to know that so many people pass by and wonder why all of this is so clean,” said Charles Adams. “We keep it that way because we have pride in what we do.”

District Four Cleanup participants said, despite the inclement weather, they were still happy to be outside improving their community this Earth Day.

“It feels good. We’re out in the rain, so that shows dedication. Our teens are with us. Our ladies are with us,” said Wilson, “and you know, we enjoy doing it.”

The City of Jackson also took part. We found these Street Department workers cleaning up weeds and brush on what would usually be their day off.

“It lets me know they’re concerned about the community and they want to make sure that the area is kept up with respect,” Councilman Buchanan said.

The Councilman encourages folks to not just wait until a holiday like Earth Day to pick up around your neighborhood.