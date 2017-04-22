Light Rain And Drizzle Continues Overnight. Slow Clearing Sunday.

Weather Update 10:50 PM CDT

From The VIPIR7 Storm Team:

Light rain showers and drizzle will gradually end north to south overnight as drier air works in from the north. but it may still be raining if you’re up early for church in the morning. An umbrella will be handy. You may even need a jacket temps will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Most of the rain should come to an end after Noon Sunday, then we’ll begin a slow clearing west to east with the low level clouds. Models have a tendency to rush this process, so naturally the temperature forecast for tomorrow will be tough.

VIPIRcast shows back edge of the clouds moving into at least NW Tennessee by 1:00 PM then slowly moving east through early evening. Hopefully it’ll be fast enough for some sunshine before the weekend is over with!

Otherwise, we will have a small break in the action over the next two days. Temperatures will be about normal at 74 for the high on Monday, and back into the low 80s by Tuesday. The big deal early week will be in the morning temperatures. They will start in the mid 40s both days! Compared to the last couple weeks, that will be quite chilly! It does not last long as we move back into an active patter starting Wednesday Afternoon, and continuing it through next Saturday. So enjoy the brief respite from the storms!

VIPIR7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Facebook: Moe Shamell

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com