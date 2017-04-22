Severe Threat Comes To An End. Up Next: Breezy and Chilly Temperatures!

Weather Update: 4:38 PM

From the VIPIR7 Storm Team:

Its been a very wet 24 hours or so across much of West Tennessee. Thankfully aside some minor flooding here and there. We mostly made it through this event without too much fanfare. Here is the latest 24 hour rainfall totals. These are Dual-Pol radar estimates, locally there have been higher totals.

At the surface, High pressure will start to move in behind the main front. The gradient between it and the low pressure system that pushed through overnight will provides breezy conditions 10-15 mph winds this evening. As the High Pushes in colder air will gradually filter in as the evening wears on. If you have plans this evening, you might need a light jacket!

Aloft we’ll still be under the influence of a broad upper low, this will keep the clouds around overnight and through most of the day on Sunday. In addition, at times there may be drizzle to accompany the cloud cover and breezy conditions tonight! Stay warm! I’ll have a look at the full forecast coming up here at 6:00 PM CDT on WBBJ-TV.

