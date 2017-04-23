Scattered Showers Continue Pinwheeling Around An Upper Low

From the VIPIR7 Storm Team:

Well as we hinted at on last night’s blog, the models were indeed moving the upper low along too fast. At one point this morning the center of the low was between Jackson and Milan. The cold air associated with the low was enough, despite the temperatures only being 49°F this afternoon, there was some weak convection in Jackson and heavy rain.

The low is now just east or southeast of Savannah/Hardin Co. We’re on the back side of the low, but scattered showers sometimes heavy will continue to wrap around the back side of the low. The system looks more like a tropical system with showers moving from east to west. It is a closed upper low rather than the surface systems we normally deal with. I expect areas south and east of Jackson to stay with the showers probably the rest of this evening, while clearing from northwest Tennessee begins later. If you are headed out somewhere take the umbrella and dress warmly its a tad chilly! I’ll have another look at the full forecast coming up here at 5:30 pm on ABC/CBS 7 Eyewitness News!

