Auditions for summer production of “The Music Man” being held at ‘The Ned’

JACKSON, Tenn.-Aspiring young stars took to the stage Monday afternoon at The Ned, hoping for the chance to take center stage in this summer’s production.

The youngsters are auditioning for roles in the children’s production of “The Music Man”.

Speaking and non-speaking roles are open to children from 9-years-old to teenagers in high school.

Producers tell us they will need 70 people to make the play happen.

“They have to be able to sing, dance and also be expressive in the way they do their delivery from the script,” said Pat Alford, director of children’s and teens theatre.

Auditions are being held Tuesday afternoon at The Ned as well.