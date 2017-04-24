Controversial social media post has school leaders in Henry County investigating students

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn.-A social media controversy in Henry County has the school district investigating some of its students.

A picture surfaced online showing a young woman in what appears to be black face with the banner, “Look I’m Black” across it.

Some students and parents within the district allege it is from a Henry County High School student.

In a statement, director of schools Dr. Brian Norton confirms an investigation into a social media post between students while they were at home last night.

He went on to say the school nor district condones any type of disparaging or hurtful comments toward students.