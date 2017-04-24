Heavy rains cause flooding in Middle and East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say heavy rain that fell over the weekend has caused road flooding and school closures in Middle and East Tennessee.

Media and weather officials report that more than 3 inches of rain fell in parts of Tennessee near Nashville and Knoxville on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

In Hawkins County on Monday, multiple people had to be rescued after a van ran across flood waters and was swept to the edge of the Holston River. Hawkins County Emergency Management Director Gary Murrell said everyone in the van was rescued and no one was hurt.

In the Nashville suburb of Franklin, portions of the Harpeth River overflowed into a section of a sewer system under repair – sweeping raw sewage into streets.

Schools in about a dozen counties were closed Monday.