Land Between the Lakes offers astronomy event

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — People interested in astronomy and the total solar eclipse coming up this summer can learn more at an event this week at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

West Kentucky Amateur Astronomers will host the event Saturday at the Golden Pond Planetarium and Observatory.

Planetarium Manager Rob Milner says a new eclipse show called Totality will allow people to safely view the sun through the planetarium’s solar telescope.

The event Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Astronomy club members will discuss the total solar eclipse that is to occur on Aug. 21 and give out free solar viewing glasses.

Land Between the Lakes manages more than 170,000 acres in western Kentucky and Tennessee as part of the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture’s public lands program.