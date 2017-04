Some local waterways remain flooded after weekend rain

JACKSON, Tenn. — In a better look at some of the local flooding, this video captured Monday afternoon at the Forked Deer River, near the Jackson Fairgrounds Park along Highway 45.

On Monday, the area received well-needed relief from a weekend of rain. However, many that live along or near bodies of water in West Tennessee will have to be on the lookout as water levels rise over the next few days.