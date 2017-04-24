Mainly Dry Until Wednesday

________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Monday

Finally after some areas received 4-6″ of rainfall over the last 7 days, we’ve had a dry day to start the workweek, albeit a cloudy one. There’s more sunshine in the forecast for us tomorrow before another cold front moves into West Tennessee on Wednesday returning the chance for scattered showers, thunderstorms, and possibly some strong thunderstorms Wednesday night.

TONIGHT

Expect mainly clear skies to return tonight for most of West Tennessee with patchy fog forming overnight. Skies will remain cloudy near the Tennessee River overnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night.

A dry and partly cloudy to mostly sunny day is forecast for Tuesday with highs near 80°F. However, cloudier skies will return on Wednesday and stay with us for most of the rest of the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. A cold front will approach West Tennessee Wednesday night putting us in a potential to see strong thunderstorms. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com