Mugshots : Madison County : 4/21/17 – 4/24/17 April 24, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/38Richard Lawane Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/38Terry Whiting No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 3/38Tennille Geanes Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/38Taylor Allen Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/38Steve Shaw Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/38Sophlia Neal Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/38Rothes Taylor Simple domestic assault, theft over $10,000, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/38Rory Vaulx Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/38Robert See Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/38Robert Patterson Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/38Raul-Roberto Mendoza Schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 12/38Patricia Wooten Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/38Orlandos Huey Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/38Melissa Sadler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/38Martinzie Fowler Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/38Lisa Benton Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 17/38Lee Wilkes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/38Lashawn Adams Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/38Larry Sweat Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/38Kody Kirk Schedule VI drug violations, falsification of drug test result, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/38Kimberly Norris Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/38Kenneth Mitchell Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/38Joseph Reaves Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/38Jonas Reid Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/38Jimmy Bartlett Simple domestic assault, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 26/38Gwendolyn Gray Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/38Glennard Herndon Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 28/38Edward Raut Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/38Dustin Mays Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/38Demp Douglas Jr. Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 31/38Deanna Lawson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 32/38Cortney Wood Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/38Chen Feng No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 34/38Chanvondra Robertson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 35/38Bobby Graves DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 36/38Andre Montgomery Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/38Amber Shadd Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 38/38Alexis Blue Identity theft, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/24/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore