Mugshots : Madison County : 4/21/17 – 4/24/17

1/38 Richard Lawane Simple domestic assault

2/38 Terry Whiting No charges entered

3/38 Tennille Geanes Violation of community corrections

4/38 Taylor Allen Failure to appear

5/38 Steve Shaw Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/38 Sophlia Neal Simple domestic assault

7/38 Rothes Taylor Simple domestic assault, theft over $10,000, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/38 Rory Vaulx Violation of community corrections

9/38 Robert See Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/38 Robert Patterson Theft under $999

11/38 Raul-Roberto Mendoza Schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed

12/38 Patricia Wooten Aggravated assault, vandalism

13/38 Orlandos Huey Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/38 Melissa Sadler Violation of community corrections

15/38 Martinzie Fowler Aggravated assault

16/38 Lisa Benton Resisting stop/arrest

17/38 Lee Wilkes Violation of probation

18/38 Lashawn Adams Simple domestic assault

19/38 Larry Sweat Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/38 Kody Kirk Schedule VI drug violations, falsification of drug test result, unlawful drug paraphernalia

21/38 Kimberly Norris Failure to appear

22/38 Kenneth Mitchell Violation of probation

23/38 Joseph Reaves Failure to appear

24/38 Jonas Reid Failure to appear

25/38 Jimmy Bartlett Simple domestic assault, harassment

26/38 Gwendolyn Gray Simple domestic assault

27/38 Glennard Herndon Disorderly conduct

28/38 Edward Raut Driving on revoked/suspended license

29/38 Dustin Mays Aggravated assault

30/38 Demp Douglas Jr. Return for court

31/38 Deanna Lawson Shoplifting

32/38 Cortney Wood Driving on revoked/suspended license

33/38 Chen Feng No charges entered

34/38 Chanvondra Robertson Vandalism

35/38 Bobby Graves DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

36/38 Andre Montgomery Driving on revoked/suspended license

37/38 Amber Shadd Shoplifting

38/38 Alexis Blue Identity theft, driving on revoked/suspended license













































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/24/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.