Murfreesboro apartment fire destroys 12 units

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – A fire at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has left residents of 12 units displaced.

News outlets report that the Sunday fire is under investigation. Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Ashley McDonald says the fire started on the third floor of a building and spread to the attic. The apartments sustained fire, smoke and water damage, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters arrived at about 4:45 p.m. and had extinguished the bulk of the fire by 6 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Daryl Alexander. Crews were expected to remain on the scene to monitor any potential hot spots.

McDonald says the cause of the fire is still unknown. The owners of the complex are working to house displaced residents.