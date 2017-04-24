Students across state begin TNReady testing

MILAN, Tenn. — The stress level in some area schools is a little higher than usual as students begin their state-issued standardized tests.

A host of problems led to the cancellation of testing all together last year. But so far, administrators said it’s been smooth sailing this year.

“They are super prepared. They are excited,” said Janon Cagle, a fourth-grade teacher for Milan Elementary school. “One of my kids told me today that they didn’t even need to take the test because they knew way more than the test actually had.”

Cagle said the assessments bring in some components the TCAP test didn’t, so preparing her fourth grade class for a different kind of test has been crucial.

“It is a lot different than the TCAP, which is a little nerve wracking,” she said. “They have not experienced this type of format.”

School officials say the old TCAP tests featured multiple-choice answers only. But now students can select multiple answers and write an essay for the TNReady.

Last year, a crashed server and delayed paper tests led the state to cancel the assessments. But the director of Milan Special Schools said they haven’t experienced any issues yet this year.

“Testing materials arrived on time, they’ve been distributed and everything has been there,” Director Jonathan Criswell said. “Everything has run smoothly so far in our district.”

He also says despite classroom preparations since last August, getting students ready starts at home.

“Get them in bed early, allow them to get up, have a good breakfast,” he said. “Come ready and be prepared to show what they’ve learned throughout the school year.”

The TNReady tests started last week with student testing continuing through the end of this week.