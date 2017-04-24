TDOT truck crash brings reminder of agency’s new safety campaign

DRESDEN, Tenn.-A wreck involving a TDOT truck Monday afternoon in Dresden has the agency reminding drivers about its “Work with Us” campaign.

Officials told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News a semi ran a red light and hit one of the TDOT trucks, and minor injuries were reported.TDOT’s “Work with Us” campaign urges drivers to move over and slow down when they see crews working.

In 2016, three state road workers died in the line of duty.

All were hit by passing motorists.