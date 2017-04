USJ students break Math-A-Thon fundraising record

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at the University School of Jackson had another successful year with their Math-A-Thon, setting a new record for the north Jackson school.

In just three weeks, fifth grade students raised more than $73,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

That amount breaks an all-time record amount raised by the school in 2015.