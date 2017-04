WEATHER UPDATE

AN UPPER LEVEL LOW WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH AWAY FROM THE MID-SOUTH AS A RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS ACROSS THE LOWER MISSISSIPPI VALLEY. THIS WILL BRING DRIER AIR AND A MODERATION OF TEMPERATURES INTO THE 70S THIS AFTERNOON, IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S TUESDAY, AND UPPER 70S TO MIDDLE 80S ON WEDNESDAY.

AN UPPER LEVEL TROUGH AND ASSOCIATED COLD FRONT WILL BRING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS BACK TO THE MID-SOUTH FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO THURSDAY. AN UNSETTLED PATTERN IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO NEXT WEEKEND AS A SERIES OF UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCES MOVE ACROSS THE REGION WITH HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S AND LOWS MAINLY IN THE 60S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

