Women come together to empower one another at the Civic Center

JACKSON, Tenn — Generations of west Tennessee women came together Sunday to empower one another at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson.

“We just want women to understand the power of connection they have in one another. So often times were not connected. We do things in competition. So this is not a competition. This is a gathering of women from all races, all backgrounds coming together,” said event sponsor, Melody Sherra.

Of the 34 vendors who took part at the event, 28 featured female entrepreneurs from the area. There were also a number of special guests including local and nationally recognized talent.

“We have Le’Andria Johnson, Grammy award winning gospel artist Le’Andria Johnson, who is phenomenal in her vocal ability, phenomenal in being able to declare the word of God through song,” Sherra said.

Also honored Sunday night was mother, evangelist, and entrepreneur Tonya Perry.

“I would just like to encourage you that it may not come from the people who you help, but God always takes care of his own, and don’t get weary in your well doing because you will reap if you fade not, and this is such an honor as well as a surprise to me,” Tonya Perry said.

The theme of the event Sunday was, “together we rise,” and guests said it’s important for women in particular to realize the strength they have in one another.

“As a woman, I guess were challenged a lot because it seems like its a man’s world, and sometimes we need the support of other woman and the encouragement of other woman to kind of push us to go ahead and go and get out there and just do it,” said vendor coordinator, Stephanie Graham.

Sponsors of the event say, they’re planning on their next event to be even bigger, hosting up to 75 vendors and business owners from west Tennessee.