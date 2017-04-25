Aeneas Block Party underway in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Aeneas Block Party is underway Tuesday evening in downtown Jackson, and the weather couldn’t be more perfect for this fifth annual event.

The event features local talent from West Tennessee including live music from Madison and Blair, the Kimberlie Helton Band and Beyond Blame.

Admission to the party is free. However, $1 refreshments are available to help the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation, and donations are accepted.

The event started at 5 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m.