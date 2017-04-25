Exchange Club awards local standout students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Exchange Club honors two early achievers as standout students.

At this week’s meeting Tuesday, club members awarded Madison Academic Magnet High School senior Anna Cowan as their Student of the Year.

Another Madison Academic student, William Witherspoon, was named the Exchange Club’s ACE of the Year, ACE standing for Accepting the Challenge of Excellence.

Both students received a $100 scholarship. They are now eligible for state and even national honors that could include a $10,000 scholarship.