Family shares story of hope during National Donate Life Month

JACKSON, Tenn.- In honor of National Donate Life month, one local family is sharing their story of donation and encouraging others.

John Whitehead lost his daughter, Sarah Beth to meningitis back in 2005, but her memory lives on. He and his wife made the decision to donate the 14-year old’s major organs. Though it was a hard time for the Whiteheads, John said they found peace by knowing their daughter was helping save others.

“Took Sarah Beth’s heart, and put it in that 17 year old boy’s heart and watch it beat. That’s kind of neat,” said John Whitehead.

Tennessee Donor Services said as of now, 2,900 people are on the transplant list in the state. With 22 people dying every day waiting for a match. Numbers Whitehead and his family, hope to decrease.