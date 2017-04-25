Former Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Boy Scout leader in Nashville has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing several boys.

News outlets report that 44-year-old Darrell G. Fisher entered guilty pleas to four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure Monday morning.

The boys were allegedly abused by the former teacher between 2008 and 2015. Fisher was arrested in January after a 17-year-old boy told investigators Fisher had abused him for several years at Fisher’s home. The boy said he met Fisher when he was 11.

He had originally been indicted on statutory rape, sexual battery and other felony counts related to the abuse of five boys.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 12. He faces a prison sentence of between three to 24 years and will be on the sex offender registry for at least 10 years.