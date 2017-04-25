JSCC Choral Ensemble performs at spring concert

JACKSON, Tenn.-A special performance Tuesday night by the Jackson State Community College Choral Ensemble.

Made up of students from across the area, they took the stage at the McWherter Center for their annual spring concert.

This one of about a dozen community concerts these students perform each semester.

They sang numbers ranging from from “Hallelujah” to “Viva la Vida” by Chris Martin.

“I hope they leave feeling inspired, not only by the beautiful music but by the people that they see in there community that are able to perform such beautiful music,” said Esther Gray Lemus, director of the Innovation Vocal Ensemble.

Their next performance will be at graduation.