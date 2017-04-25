Local drivers share mixed opinions on gas tax increase

JACKSON, Tenn. — Prices at the pump will be on the rise as state lawmakers approve a gas tax increase to pay for road projects. The legislation also cuts the sales tax on groceries.

Nearly 1,000 road and bridge projects across the state get the green light this week after state lawmakers pass the Improve Act. The bill raises the gas tax by 6 cents and the diesel tax by 10 cents over the next three years.

Michael Newsome said he is OK with the increase. “If it’s for road projects and jobs, then 6 cents is not a burden,” he said.

Robert Cullipher, a small business owner, said he does not like it. “Six cents tax is hurting because that’s the highest expense I have in my business is gas to get my vehicles around,” he said.

The tax is slated to fund more than 20 projects in Madison County. “There are going to be billions of dollars worth of road improvements that are needed in Tennessee that are now going to be on their way to happening quicker,” Gov. Bill Haslam said.

To offset the cost of the gas increase, the state said the bill reduces the tax on groceries from 5 percent to 4 percent. “We’re able to cut more taxes than are going up, and I think in the end for that reason all Tennesseans win,” Haslam said.

The governor’s office said if a family spends about $100 on groceries, they’ll save about $1.

“That’s a help because everybody’s got to eat,” Newsome said.

Others are not happy. “I think that’s just a joke,” Cullipher said. “It’s not anything beneficial to me and my family.”

The changes take effect July 1.

The governor’s office said Haslam will sign the bill. He gets 10 days to sign it once the legislation reaches his desk.

You can see a list of projects in Madison County at the Tennessee Department of Transportation website.