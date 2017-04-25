Man pawned stolen $10K ring for $50, court papers say

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man faces a felony theft charge after police track down a stolen ring at a local pawn shop.

Rothes Taylor Jr. is accused of stealing the ring from a woman’s jewelry box while cleaning her home, according to an affidavit.

The woman reported the ring stolen Jan. 22. Police say she provided a photo of the ring and an appraisal valuing it at $10,900.

She told police Taylor had been the only person in her home at the time.

Police determined Taylor had pawned a ring matching the description Jan. 24 at Affordable Jewelry and Pawn on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Investigators were able to positively identify the ring at the pawn shop. The woman paid the $60 pawn fee and the ring was returned.

The shop’s documents showed that Taylor pawned the ring for $50, according to the affidavit.

Police say the store also had a copy of his driver’s license from the transaction.

Taylor is charged with theft over $10,000.