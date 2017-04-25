Memphis company recalls ham products due to possible listeria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis meat packing company is recalling over 8,000 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products that may be adulterated with listeria.

The items were shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Fineberg Packing Co. is recalling ready-to-eat hickory smoked and BBQ ham items including the following:

– 14-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing “FINEBERG’S Finest Danish Brand BBQ Flavored Ham” with Sell by date 03/26/2017 and case code 17016.

– 30.6-lb. boxes containing 2 vacuum-sealed packages of “Holly Brand hickory smoked fully cooked HAM” with case code 17016.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 428” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during a Food Safety Assessment conducted by an FSIS employee.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns, the release states. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Read more at the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website.