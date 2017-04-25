Mugshots : Madison County : 4/24/17 – 4/25/17

1/16 Storm Jurnett Simple domestic assault

2/16 Eddie McRae Shoplifting

3/16 Thomas Johnson Violation of community corrections

4/16 Richard Aldridge Schedule III drug violations, hold for investigation

5/16 L.C. Stewart Violation of probation

6/16 Kenneth Shaw Shoplifting

7/16 Jonathan Sheffield Violation of community corrections

8/16 Jeremy Cannon Indecent exposure

9/16 James Bray Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/16 Dekoriea Clark shoplifting

11/16 Danny Watts Criminal impersonation

12/16 Christopher Hall Schedule VI drug violations

13/16 Brandi Prude Failure to appear

14/16 Billy Mullins Shoplifting

15/16 Antonio Franklin Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

16/16 Alexis Anderson Failure to appear

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/24/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/25/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.