Mugshots : Madison County : 4/24/17 – 4/25/17 April 25, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Storm Jurnett Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Eddie McRae Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Thomas Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Richard Aldridge Schedule III drug violations, hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16L.C. Stewart Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Kenneth Shaw Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Jonathan Sheffield Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Jeremy Cannon Indecent exposure Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16James Bray Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Dekoriea Clark shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Danny Watts Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Christopher Hall Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Brandi Prude Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Billy Mullins Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Antonio Franklin Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Alexis Anderson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/24/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/25/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore