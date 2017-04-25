RIFA honors volunteers at yearly luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — Regional Inter-Faith Association hosted a special lunch Tuesday afternoon for the people who help keep the nonprofit running year-round.
The Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon was hosted under the pavilion at the Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.
RIFA says it’s a time to recognize the selfless work by countless people who dedicate their time and money to helping others.
“We are blessed with many wonderful people that it’s just mind blowing how wonderful this community is,” RIFA Volunteer Coordinator Dan Ward said. “I’m proud to call Jackson my home.”
This year’s award winners are:
Warehouse Award – Harry Huddleston
Snack Backpack Award – Kenneth Bradford
Pick-up Driver Award – Beverly Ann Jetton
Thrift Store Award – Tony Roberts
Board Member Award – Rita Bryant
Special Projects Award – Margaret Merriweather
Rev. Don Daniels Servant’s Heart Award – Trent Alford
David Hallock Volunteer of the Year Award – Richard Barlow