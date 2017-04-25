RIFA honors volunteers at yearly luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — Regional Inter-Faith Association hosted a special lunch Tuesday afternoon for the people who help keep the nonprofit running year-round.

The Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon was hosted under the pavilion at the Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.

RIFA says it’s a time to recognize the selfless work by countless people who dedicate their time and money to helping others.

“We are blessed with many wonderful people that it’s just mind blowing how wonderful this community is,” RIFA Volunteer Coordinator Dan Ward said. “I’m proud to call Jackson my home.”

This year’s award winners are:

Warehouse Award – Harry Huddleston

Snack Backpack Award – Kenneth Bradford

Pick-up Driver Award – Beverly Ann Jetton

Thrift Store Award – Tony Roberts

Board Member Award – Rita Bryant

Special Projects Award – Margaret Merriweather

Rev. Don Daniels Servant’s Heart Award – Trent Alford

David Hallock Volunteer of the Year Award – Richard Barlow