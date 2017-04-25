Risk for Severe Weather Wednesday Night



________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Tuesday

What a beautiful day to be outdoors! Temperatures have been in the 70s and 80s across West Tennessee this afternoon and the humidity isn’t bad…yet! A cold front is forecast to arrive tomorrow when our weather becomes a little bit muggy and windy. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some thunderstorms could become strong or even severe!

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue overnight with temperatures dropping to the middle and upper 50s at the coolest point of the night. Patchy fog will be possible near the Tennessee River still, but shouldn’t be as widespread as it was this morning.

After the cool start to the morning on Wednesday expect some clouds to build into those clear skies – especially near the Mississippi River. High temperatures could reach the lower to middle 80s tomorrow under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to cross the Mississippi River sometime between 6 and 8pm Wednesday night.

The western half of West Tennessee is under a slight risk for severe weather and the eastern half is under a marginal risk. Make sure to tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on our potential threats and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com