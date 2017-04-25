Tennessee AG to defend abortion bill if it becomes law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee attorney general’s office says it would defend an amended abortion bill in court if it becomes law, despite previously calling its key requirements “constitutionally suspect.”

Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s spokesman says “the law to some degree is unsettled” surrounding the legislation, which would ban abortions after 20 weeks if doctors determine the fetus is viable. It wouldn’t apply in medical emergencies or if the mother faced serious risks.

The Republican bill is in a House committee Tuesday and could receive a Senate floor vote this week.

Previously, Slatery’s opinion said the bill impermissibly criminally punishes doctors using “good faith medical judgment.” Anti-abortion advocates contend an amendment has been added to address that concern.