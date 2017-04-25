Train hits car, drags it for 300 yards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A man has been seriously injured after a train hit his car and dragged it more than 300 yards along Highway 70 in a neighborhood near Nashville.

WSMV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oGUZxB ) that there are no railroad gates at the crossing to keep cars from the tracks when a train is coming through, although red flashing lights serve as alerts. The train hit the Alex Peden’s car about 2 a.m. Monday. Peden was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

CSX officials are investigating the crash.

Metro Councilman David Rosenberg called upon the Tennessee Department of Transportation to make safety improvements at the crossing, citing multiple accidents at the location. An improvement project was supposed to have been completed in 2015 but has yet to start.