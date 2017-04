WEATHER UPDATE

SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE OFF TO THE EAST OF THE MID-SOUTH TODAY RESULTING IN A RETURN OF SOUTHERLY WINDS AND WARMER TEMPERATURES.

THE SOUTH WINDS WILL CONTINUE THIS EVENING AND STRENGTHEN ON WEDNESDAY IN ADVANCE OF A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM. A WARM, HUMID AND UNSTABLE AIRMASS WILL SUPPORT A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WHICH WILL MOVE INT THE MID-SOUTH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

A SECOND STRONG UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL BRING SEVERAL ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS FROM LATE FRIDAY THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com