3 in custody after Brownsville police respond to shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple suspects are in custody after Brownsville police responded Tuesday night to a report of gunshots.

Three men have been arrested and charged after police responded to the call around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Watkins Street.

“They surrounded the house, did a protective sweep of the house and brought the subjects out,” Asst. Police Chief Kelvin Evans said.

Montavious Pugh is charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, while Kendrick Murphy and Travion Bailey both face drug possession charges. Evans said the suspects shot at a vehicle passing by the house.

“One of the officers was flagged down by a citizen, had been advised her car had been shot. They observed the bullet holes in the car,” Evans said.

Police said there were three people in the car, a woman and two children. None of them were injured.

“It’s going to be a case of mistaken identity, according to the suspect, that they thought it was somebody else,” Evans said.

Officers found a stolen weapon inside the home. Through the investigation, they determined it was the same gun used in the shooting.

“Upon interviewing the subjects — they did — one guy did confess to the shooting, so he’s waiting to get arraigned on his charges,” Evans said.

The suspects are being held in the Haywood County Jail awaiting a court date.