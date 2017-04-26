Ex-Tennessee judge indicted on federal obstruction charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A former Tennessee judge who was investigated after allegations that he helped a woman with her legal troubles in exchange for sex faces an indictment on bribery and other federal charges.

Former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Cason “Casey” Moreland was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday in Nashville on five obstruction of justice counts. He was arrested March 28 and resigned days later.

The indictment says Moreland learned the FBI was investigating him in February and tried to pay $6,100 through an intermediary to make a witness sign an affidavit recanting previous statements. Prosecutors say Moreland also schemed to plant drugs on the witness and have a police officer pull her over in a traffic stop.

If convicted, Moreland faces a maximum of 80 years in prison and up to $1.25 million in fines.