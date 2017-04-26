Gibson Co. sheriff seeks inmate who walked off work detail

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who walked off work detail Wednesday afternoon.

James Glen Owings, 26, walked away from his work assignment while working at Morning Star Church on Mitchell Street in Humboldt, according to Sheriff Paul Thomas.

Owings is from Munford and was serving a sentence for a previous drug arrest. He was part of a four-man crew that was being supervised by church employees to help with renovations to church property.

He is described as a while male standing five feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and navy blue pants.

The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on Owings’ whereabouts is urged to call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-692-3714.