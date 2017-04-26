Humboldt man’s attempted murder case heads to grand jury

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An 18-year-old Humboldt man appears in court Wednesday, accused of shooting and trying to kill a man visiting his home.

Daniel McBeth waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case has been bound over to the grand jury. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

McBeth is accused of of shooting a 34-year-old visitor who came to his home, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department. Police say the two exchanged words before the shooting.

Family identified the victim to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as Trent Williams. They say he is still in the hospital.

“His condition right now is stable,” his cousin Angela Williams told us over the phone. “We have kind of went from critical to stable and back to critical, so now we are heading back towards stable. At this point they still say it could go either way.”

Williams’ family says they aren’t giving up, and neither is Trent.

“He really is all in all a good guy, and we are going to stand behind him and we are going to push for justice. We do not want this fight off the books,” Angela said.

We spoke with McBeth’s family after the court hearing off camera, and they said they believe McBeth is innocent and will be cleared of all charges.

McBeth’s case will go before the Gibson County grand jury on Monday. He is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.