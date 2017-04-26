Jackson budget review committee agrees to work towards balanced budget for 2017-18

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson budget review committee made a big decision Wednesday concerning your tax dollars.

They agreed to work toward a balanced budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Currently the city is operating at a deficit.

According to the committee, their decision will mean across the board budget cuts, affecting every department in the city, with some facing very steep budget adjustments.

“We’re hoping that maybe, down the road somewhere we can find some more revenue sources and maybe increase revenue to help with the expenditure cuts, so they won’t be permanent. but for the time being, for us to have a balanced budget, that was about our only option,” said

Randy Wallace, chairman of the budget review committee.

The committee plans to present its finalized plan to the council on June 20.