Man charged with exposing himself in women’s dept. of local store

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man faces a charge of indecent exposure after reportedly exposing himself in the women’s department of a local store.

Jeremy DeWayne Cannon, 30, is accused of exposing himself April 14 in the women’s department of Macy’s at the Old Hickory Mall, according to court documents.

A loss prevention employee notified police of the incident, saying Cannon was holding up his shorts and exposing himself to customers.

The incident was caught on store surveillance video, according to the affidavit.