Mugshots : Madison County : 4/25/17 – 4/26/17 April 26, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff Amanda Cox Driving on revoked/suspended license John Watlington Shoplifting Taniya Wilson No charges entered Mark Tooles No charges entered Beth Hicks Driving on revoked/suspended license Korey Winn Driving while unlicensed Kiyona Reid Vandalism Kenneth Vann Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Kamedra Norman Failure to appear Justin Kennedy Theft under $500 Jackie Wellington Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Allen Bearden No charges entered Haven Blakemore-Ingram No charges entered Dexter King DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Kristi Howell Failure to appear Denniscoy Willis DUI, simple possession/casual exchange Costantine Joy Violation of probation Ashley Slaughter Failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/26/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.