Mugshots : Madison County : 4/25/17 – 4/26/17

1/18 Amanda Cox Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/18 John Watlington Shoplifting

3/18 Taniya Wilson No charges entered

4/18 Mark Tooles No charges entered

5/18 Beth Hicks Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/18 Korey Winn Driving while unlicensed

7/18 Kiyona Reid Vandalism

8/18 Kenneth Vann Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/18 Kamedra Norman Failure to appear

10/18 Justin Kennedy Theft under $500

11/18 Jackie Wellington Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/18 Allen Bearden No charges entered

13/18 Haven Blakemore-Ingram No charges entered

14/18 Dexter King DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/18 Kristi Howell Failure to appear

16/18 Denniscoy Willis DUI, simple possession/casual exchange

17/18 Costantine Joy Violation of probation

18/18 Ashley Slaughter Failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/26/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.